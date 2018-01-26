THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Alleging major political conspiracy in the Binoy Kodiyeri row, the CPM has rejected charges against the party and its state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan in the issue. Neither the state government nor the state CPM has got anything to do with a presumed financial transaction abroad, the party observed.Thursday’s CPM state secretariat meet, where Kodiyeri made a detailed explanation on the issue, fully accepted it and issued an official statement terming the allegations against the party baseless and ill-motivated. However, a section of senior CPM leaders were not happy with the whole turn of events in this regard, sources said.

In his explanation, Kodiyeri is learnt to have made it clear there was neither any case nor any travel ban against his son in Dubai.Explaining his stance, Kodiyeri said there was a cheque case which was resolved and settled before the court. When the complainant’s father-in-law approached him some time ago, he had directed him to take up the matter with his son, he said.

It is learnt Kodiyeri also produced documents to substantiate his statements before the party.

The CPM state secretariat fully subscribed to Kodiyeri’s stance and decided to issue the party’s clarification in consultation with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Based on which the secretariat issued a statement terming the charges baseless and alleging political conspiracy. The state leadership is likely to convey its stance to the central leadership too.Meanwhile, the CPM state secretariat termed the allegations against Kodiyeri baseless.

Clean chit from Dubai Police

T’Puram:The Dubai Police issued a Police Clearance Certificate on Thursday, certifying that he is of good conduct and behaviour.