THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state’s official Republic Day celebration will begin at 8.30 am on Friday with Governor P Sathasivam hoisting the Tricolour at the Central Stadium here.

Sathasivam will receive the guard of honour from armed and non-armed forces, mounted police, NCC, Scout and Guides and Student Police Cadets. He will then deliver the Republic Day message.

The Air Force will shower flower petals from the sky. After the parade, students from various schools in the state will present patriotic songs.