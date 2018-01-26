KOCHI: The Motor Vehicles Department’s (MVD) decision to act tough against the owners of vehicles registered in Puducherry using fake documents is yielding results.The department has so far netted an amount to the tune of `10 crore as road tax after sustained action from the authorities forced many to re-register their vehicles in Kerala.

“Action against PY-registered vehicles is yielding result as over 100 owners registered their vehicles after paying tax. So far the department has earned a revenue of `10 crore as road tax,” said MVD Joint Transport Commissioner Rajeev Puthalath.According to him, the vehicle owners started re-registering the vehicles after the department decided to confiscate the ones registered at Puducherry using fake residential address and other documents to evade the whopping tax amount.

Though the department fixed a deadline on January 15, they are yet to initiate the drive.

As per the MVD’s findings, around 2,000 vehicles are registered in Puducherry mainly to evade tax.

“If all the PY-registered vehicles are ready to pay the tax, the government will get additional revenue of over `200 crore. Confiscating them will soon start,” added Rajeev.Meanwhile, newly appointed Transport Commissioner K Padmakumar, who visited the Ernakulam RTO office, extended full support to the officers to take action against PY- registered vehicles plying in the state.