THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government turned down a demand by the Opposition in the Assembly on Thursday to order an inquiry into allegations of fraud against Binoy Kodiyeri, son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. This prompted the Opposition to stage a walkout - the second one in the day. The issue was raised through a submission by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala who called it a “serious fraud” which has brought disgrace to the entire expatriate community. He accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of remaining silent in the face of serious allegations against the son of the ruling party’s state chief.

Demanding a thorough probe on the basis of the complaint of the Dubai-based company, Chennithala said the source of income of Binoy should be thoroughly examined. He also reminded the Chief Minister a similar allegation of fraud has been levelled against Sreejith, the son of Chavara MLA N Vijayan Pillai. He said an FIR has been registered in Chavara police station against Sreejith.

Defending Kodiyeri’s son, the Chief Minister said Binoy has been working in West Asia for the past 15 years and that no complaint against him has come before the government. He added Binoy has already clarified there was no case against him and there was no travel ban on him as reported in the media.

Pinarayi told the Opposition in clear terms there was no need for a probe against Binoy on the basis of allegations with malicious intent. He also termed as unfortunate the attempt by Chennithala to blow a media report out of proportion and gain political advantage since the person involved was the son of the CPM state secretary. When reminded of the FIR against Sreejith, the Chief Minister said let there be a probe if a case has been registered against him. Not satisfied with the Chief Minister’s reply, the Opposition shouted slogans and staged the second walkout from the house.

No need for CPM to offer explanation: SRP

Kozhikode: Clarifying the CPM’s stand on allegations of economic fraud involving Binoy Balakrishnan, son of party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, senior politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai on Thursday said that the CPM does not need to offer an explanation as it was strictly an issue between Binoy and his business partner. “The allegation is about a business deal in which the party is not involved. Hence, the CPM is not responsible to give an explanation on issues pertaining to it. The allegation is a dispute between Binoy and his business partner. The party will not involve or intervene in the issue because it’s a personal matter of Binoy,” Pillai said., adding the issue could be settled either through discussions or in court. On CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury’s controversial statement that he will be forced to call some party leaders as pro-BJP, Pillai said the media should not misinterpret the words of Yechury. “Sitaram has never made such a statement. It’s all clear that the CPM does not support either the Congress or the BJP,” he said.

“We discuss a wide range of issues from state to national and international. Party leaders may have different views. But the party will adopt a line on the basis of an opinion of the majority. The line adopted by the central committee will be again discussed in the coming party congress. The final decision will be adopted only then. Till then, the party is free to discuss the issue,” he said.Pillai also denied reports of divisions within the party. “There is no division within the party. The CPM is a democratic institution. We will express our difference of opinion on various issues. But once a resolution is adopted, the members of the party stand by it,” he said.