THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ( Padma Shri) Lakshmikutty Amma of Vithura, fondly called ‘Vanamuthassi’, is familiar to the people of Kallar and several trekkers who benefited from her traditional healing methods. Living in a modest home in the tribal settlement, she is a much sought after toxicologist who can heal snake and insect bites using traditional methods. The 76-year-old learnt the treatment methods passed on by her ancestors.



She was honoured with the ‘Naattu Vaidya Ratna’ Award in 1995. Indian Biodiversity Congress recognised her contributions in 2016. She has written poems and articles on tribal culture, a few of which had been published. Lakshmikutty travels to various states to deliver lectures on traditional healing methods.