KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) functionaries challenging the state government’s ordinance on reducing the tenure of TDB members to two years. Former TDB president Prayar Gopalakrishnan and member Ajay Tharayil filed the petition, saying the relevant Act could be amended only with the concurrence of the Centre, which did not happen in this case.

The state government said the ordinance was promulgated owing to urgency, taking note of the immediate action required since the pilgrim season in Sabarimala was close at hand. The petitioners said they were entitled to hold office until the end of their tenure as per Section 10 of the Travancore Cochin Hindu Religious Act. They cited the SC’s decision in the T P Senkumar case which said the state could not alter the tenure fixed in an Act. To this, the court said posts of designated police officers could not be equated with the post of the TDB president or member. “Hence, the petitioners have no fundamental right to cling on to the post after their term ended via an amendment,” the court observed.