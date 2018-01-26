THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 46,349 people in the state who cannot read or write will enter the world of letters on Republic Day. These persons, from the age group of 16 to 75, were identified through a survey carried out by the state Literacy Mission as part of its ‘Aksharalaksham’ programme to achieve total literacy in the state. The survey was carried out in 2,086 local body wards in the state where the Literacy Mission’s study centres are located.

Among those surveyed, Palakkad district had the highest number of illiterate people at 10,348 while Pathanamthitta had the least at 434. The highest number of illiterate people - 35,683 - were in the 51 to 75 age group. Though ‘Asksharalaksham’ programme will benefit people from the 16 to 75 age group, the survey also included children from the age of six.

Report on school dropouts

The survey found that as many as 53,426 people had dropped out of school in the wards surveyed due to various reasons. While Palakkad district had the largest number of dropouts at 10,144, Idukki had the least number of 637. The absence of a school in the vicinity, financial constraints, health issues, bad experiences from school and reluctance of parents from sending children to school have been cited as reasons for dropping out.

“A detailed report on the reasons for children dropping out from schools will be presented to the government soon,” Literacy Mission director P S Sreekala said. She said details about the illiterate children from the age of six to 16 will be submitted to the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) for follow-up action.

Classes begin on Friday

The classes on Republic Day will begin with learners repeating the Preamble to the Constitution along with the instructors. Each learning unit will have 15 to 20 learners.