THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has decided to bring in changes in the Kerala Minor Mineral Concession Rules so as to facilitate the speedy approval of mining licences. The Cabinet gave its nod to take away the District Collector’s right to give a no-objection certificate (NOC) for mining clay and sand.

The government said the decision was taken considering the scarcity of sand and clay for making bricks and roof tiles, which had led to a crisis in the construction sector.

As per the current Kerala Minor Mineral Concession Rules, an NOC from the Collector is needed for extraction of minor minerals by the applicants. However, as per the 2006 notification by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, environmental clearance is a must for all kinds of mining activities.

The State Environment Impact Assessment Authority has to give approval for mining in more than five hectares of land and the District Environment Impact Assessment Authority under the Collector is the authority to give approval for land parcels less than five hectares.

As it was the Environment Impact Assessment Authority that has to give the nod, there was no need for further sanction, the government felt. The rules are being modified for reducing the complications for issuing such licences.