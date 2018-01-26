THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Intelligence Bureau (Mumbai) assistant director Alben Kumar K P was awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service on the occasion of Republic Day. The Kochi native has been with the Intelligence Bureau for 33 years, handling sensitive security assignments across the country. Kumar received the Indian Police Medal for Meritorious Service in August 2011.Son of Purushothaman K K and Lakshmi Kumar of Thevara, Kumar is an alumnus of Sacred Heart College.

Six officers with the Kerala Police won the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service. They are P Bijoy, SP, Police Headquarters; Jyothish Kumar S R, deputy superintendent, CBCID, Thiruvananthapuram; K E Baiju, assistant commissioner, Cantonment, Thiruvananthapuram; C Sanathana Kumar, SI, SBCID (Intelligence), Pattom; V Krishnakumar, ASI, SBCID, Thrissur;

and Ajan C, ASI, Thiruvananthapuram.

CRPF DIG (Raipur) Mathew A John was awarded the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service. A native of Ilanthoor in Pathanamthitta, John has commanded the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Kosovo twice and was awarded the UN Medal and the CRPF DG’s Golden Commendation Disc.