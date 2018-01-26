THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ( Padma Bhushan) Mar Chrysostom ,He is affectionately called the ‘Valiya Metropolitan.’ The only person who is a welcome guest at the Maramon Convention and Cherukolpuzha Hindu Matha Parishad, the spiritual leader who taught the lessons of harmony by attending the prayers at Mata Amritanandamayi Math and appreciating Sabarimala, Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan is not a surprise selection for the prestigious Padma Award.

The Metropolitan was as humble as ever as he heard about the award selection. “Recognising a common man like me is the biggest strength of our country. I accept the award with gratitude. Many countries recognise only the elite. But our country can honour ordinary people.” Asked whether the award came a bit late, the centenarian Metropolitan said: “It did come a bit late.” Acknowledging he is the first bishop to receive the Padmabhushan, he said, “The award committee may not have known I am a Bishop.”

The longest-serving bishop and ecumenical leader in Asia, he has been at the helm of ecumenical service for around seven decades. A devout idealist, he is able to remain youthful in thought, vision and words. After voluntarily retiring from administrative responsibilities, he leads a very active life at Maramon Jubilee Home. Various religious and cultural organisations seek his advice and blessings.

An outstanding personality with an inborn sense of humour, he was born in Adangappurath Kalamannil, a family of priestly tradition. Born as the son of Rev K E Oommen, Vicar-General of the Mar Thoma Church, and Sosamma of Nadukkeveetil family, Karthikappally, on April 27, 1918, Philip Oommen had maintained high morals right from his childhood.

He was ordained a deacon on January 1, 1944. After participating in the activities of Ankola Ashram for some time, he served as the vicar of Kottarakkara, Mylom, Pattamala, Manganam St Peter’s and Thiruvananthapuram parishes.He was ordained a ramban on May 20, 1953, and an episcopa on May 23 with the name Philipose Mar Chrysostom Episcopa. He was exalted to the positions of Suffragan Metropolitan in May 1978, Officiating Metropolitan on March 15, 1999, and Metropolitan on October 23, 1999. As Metropolitan he led the Church and also the Niranam–Maramon Diocese.