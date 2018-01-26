THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: ( Padma Vibhushan) PParameswaran, who celebrated navathy last year, is not only the state’s most revered ideologue but a social philosopher, thinker and an orator par excellence too. Born in 1927 at Cherthala in Alappuzha district, Parameswaran is one of the tallest figures in the Sangh Parivar. His over 70-year-long public life has left an indelible mark on every sphere he has trodden.

His initiation into social work as an RSS ‘pracharak’ immediately after graduating in history, was just the beginning of a long journey. In 1957, he was entrusted with the task of building the Bharatiya Jan Sangh in Kerala as its state organising secretary. In 1968, he became the national general secretary and later the vice-president. During Emergency, he was arrested and imprisoned from 1975 to 77.

The social thinker and philosopher in him had always been inclined to return to more meaningful and enduring work with stress on inner engineering to change the psyche of society. In 1982, he realised it was time for him to return to Kerala as he was deeply worried about anti-national forces sowing the seeds of anti-nationalism by inciting communal passion and by brainwashing the youth.

A new organisation, Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram, was set up to effectively intervene and counter the attack on Indian culture and nationalism. Though he was offered a Rajay Sabha seat by the BJP to contest from Madhya Pradesh he did not accept it and proposed the name of O Rajagopal for the post. Parameswaran is currently the director of Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram and president of the Vivekananda Kendra. He has penned 21 books and received honours like Padma Shri and Amritha Keerti Puraskar.