THRISSUR: The police on Thursday arrested a 28-year-old man for making a hoax call that a bomb was kept at the Guruvayur temple. Aided by the cyber cell, the Guruvayoor police arrested Subin, a native of Kalladichal in Kottayam, from Ravipuram in Ernakulam by a team led by SI Sunildas. Subin, who is a security guard in a private company in Ravipuram, is an accused in several cases, the police said. The Guruvayoor management had Subin’s hoax call on Tuesday night, in which he introduced himself as Faizal from Thripayar. During the probe, the police realised the address was fake.

