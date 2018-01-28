KOCHI: The court verdict in the honey trap case is a big relief for not only A K Saseendran but also for the NCP, which had run into rough weather. With two of its ministers forced to step down in a short span of nine months, the party was in a pitiable state. It was in March that Transport Minister Saseendran had quit following a TV channel airing a sleaze audio clip in his name. His sudden decision to quit had taken even the then state NCP chief Uzhavoor Vijayan by surprise.

The party’s other MLA, Thomas Chandy, took over as transport minister. Later, the party was in trouble after charges and counter charges against Vijayan, whose demise made the internal feud burst out into the open. The NCP faced another crisis when encroachment and land grab allegations came up against Chandy.Though he refuted the charges and clung on to his Cabinet post for some time, he finally stepped down in November.