THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The health condition of Cadell Jeanson Raja, who is accused of murdering his family members, continues to be critical, Medical College Hospital sources said. He is in the ventilator for the past two days after food stuck in his windpipe following a suspected epileptic condition. On Friday, a medical board was formed including experts from seven different departments to evaluate the condition of Cadell.

Source in the hospital said they have been taking all possible steps to save his life. On Friday, Cadell’s blood pressure dropped drastically and he is still unconscious. Though the food that stuck in his windpipe was removed, he continued to be critical. The doctors also said the next 24 hours would be crucial.

An unconscious Cadell was brought from the Poojappura central prison to the hospital by 5.30 am. When he was brought, he behaved as if under an altered sensorium.