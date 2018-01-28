THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Political and communal hatred and terror have no place in a democratic society, said Governor P Sathasivam. In his Republic Day address at the Central Stadium on Friday, Sathasivam urged people to always be on guard against any action that threatened harmony. Referring to the areas where the state should improve, he said, “we are at times disturbed by the tendency of some of our youth falling prey to political and communal feuds. More disturbing is the alleged participation of some people in terror outfits both in India and other countries. We have to be on our guard against such actions which lower the state’s image.”

While celebrating the wisdom of constitution and call to mind the deep commitments, we should remember that each has a role to play in the country’s promise and future. “We are sure that all of us will stand united and use our character, hard work, participation and commitment to build a richer, more progressive, more powerful and super-charged India,” he said.

Kerala to be fully digital soon

With the highest mobile and Internet penetration and an Information Technology Policy envisioning digital citizenship, digital lifestyle and digital commerce, soon Kerala could transform into a 100 per cent knowledge-powered digital state and a model for the entire nation, he hoped. The aim should be to make sure that youngsters in Kerala take the lead in leveraging the demographic dividend that awaits India. He also referred to the President’s vision of Kerala becoming the power house for Digital India.

The Governor praised the state government for focusing on key areas critical to development. At a time when the nation is moving ahead with Education for All and Quality Education, Kerala has modernised its classrooms and has become the first state to declare Internet as a right of the citizens. Referring to the Chancellor’s award for the best university and the award for the best emerging young university, the Governor said ever since the award was instituted, four universities in the state obtained ranking in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) of the Ministry of Human Resources Development.

He pointed at a new model of development in Kerala. The NRKs’ role in state’s development was acknowledged in the recent Loka Kerala Sabha. He hoped to see a new model of development, marked by welfare schemes, wider sharing of knowledge and global exposure for Kerala. However, to fulfil these hopes, the task is to improve the investment climate by ensuring Ease of doing business and simplifying procedures, he reminded.With Transgender Policy and decision to maintain a sex registry of sex offenders, a separate department for women and gender budgeting in addition to welfare schemes for migrant workers Kerala has become a glittering model for other states to follow, the Governor said.

Sathasivam inspects Republic Day parade

T’Puram: Governor P Sathasivam inspected the parade and took the salute at an impressive march past commanded by Squadron Leader Kanwar Tapan Jamwal of the Air Force at the Central Stadium. He hoisted the Tricolour at 8.30 am. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, minister K Raju, C P Narayanan MP, MLAs K Muraleedharan, O Rajagopal, Chief Secretary Paul Antony and DGP Loknath Behera were present. The parade was attended by armed forces in addition to para military forces.

Captain Pratyush Pushpam of Army’s Bihar Regiment, was the second-in-command. Border Security Force, CRPF, Railway Protection Force, India Reserve Battalion, Puducherry Police, Special Armed Police, India Reserve Battalion (Scorpion), Thiruvananthapuram City Police, Jail and Excise wings, Fire and Rescue Services, NCC Senior Division Air Squadron, NCC Naval Unit, Student Police Cadet and Bharat Scouts and Guides in addition to Mounted Police attended the parade.