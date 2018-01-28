MALAPPURAM: Jamida, the 34-year-old state secretary of the Quran Sunnath Society, has become the first female imam in India's history to lead the Juma prayers.

It is for the first time in the country that a Muslim woman conducted and led the Friday afternoon special prayer session at a mosque in Kerala’s Malappuram district.

However, the move, though applauded by many, has also triggered backlash on social media.

A section of people, who was unhappy with this act, threatened her over the phone, following which she was given a security cover.

Jamida, also known as ‘Jamida teacher’, however, said the Jumu'ah prayer could also be conducted by a woman and they could become imams too.