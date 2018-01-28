MALAPPURAM: The office of Khur’aan Sunnath Society at Cherukod near Wandoor in the district hosted an unprecedented event on Friday. In a ‘revolutionary’ change that can be taken as an example of ‘shattering the male dominance’, Jamida teacher of the society led the Friday special prayers at the office.

Touted to be the first woman-led Juma prayer in India, the Friday Khutba (speech) and prayer were attended by 40 faithful, including women.

The organisers said the prayer was held to break the stereotype that Juma prayers are only led by men. Khur’aan Sunnath Society members follow ideas of Chekannur Maulavi, who led a life based on his own interpretation of Quran. Jamida, in her speech, said Islam does not categorise humans as men and women and considers the two genders equal. Her speech lasted 20 minutes, in which she said only Quran can be considered as the basic reference in Islam. “Quran’s message is humanity,” she said.