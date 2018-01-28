KANNUR: By dismissing the idea of a tie-up or understanding with the Congress, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated the official stand of the CPM in Kannur on Saturday.While inaugurating the meeting of representatives at the CPM district conference, which began at the EK Nayanar Academy, Pinarayi dismissed the idea floated by party general secretary Sitaram Yechury of tying up with the Congress to fight the BJP at the national level.“It is important to put resistance to the growing threat of the BJP in the country, but the alternative should be formed on the basis of proper policies,” said Pinarayi.

Resistance should be raised against the BJP at the national level by cooperating with anybody with whom a tie-up is possible, he said. But that should not be done by joining hands with the Congress.In his two-hour speech, he stressed the need to strengthen the alternative to “fight against the capitalist forces that have made life miserable for the common man”.Pinarayi also trained guns on the foreign policies of the US, which he alleged is trying to create a new world order of its own by destabilising smaller economies.

“Globally, capitalism is facing so many challenges. Socialism is the alternative against capitalism. China has been making rapid strides in the area of development and putting up strong resistance against capitalism. To destroy China, US is trying to parade friendly nations against China. But, China survived all these challenges and is posing great threat to the US,” he said.The new order has met with resistance from smaller countries in Latin America and elsewhere, he said, adding that Venezuela, Brazil and Bolivia are putting up brave resistance against the mighty US. Cuba, which is also fighting for global socialism, is yet another example. North Korea is also going ahead with its anti-US stand.

At the national level, the BJP rejects all sacred values in a democracy like secularism, federalism and parliamentary democracy, he said, adding that the NDA rule at the Centre has made life miserable and Sangh outfits are trying to flare up communal hatred and violence. The Union government is trying to weaken state governments. The economy is in peril and the public sector is in turmoil due to the neoliberal policies of the Centre, he said. Minorities are having a difficult time as Sangh outfits are unleashing violence against Dalits and minorities, he said.Earlier, floral tributes were paid at the martyrs’ column by Pinarayi, state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, senior leaders E P Jayarajan and P Jayarajan.

Deja vu at district secy’s press meet

Kannur: After Pinarayi Vijayan’s speech had cleared any doubt in the mind of the CPM worker regarding the fight against the BJP, the stage was set for a discussion on the workings of the party’s district unit. But, at a press meet that followed, district secretary P Jayarajan repeated the same things that he had uttered before the press two months ago, when he was criticised by comrades in the state committee for ‘self glorification’. “In communist parties, leaders will be criticised. Self-criticism also should be done. True criticism should be imbibed and false ones will be dismissed. The party will discuss many issues that affect our society. The strengths and weaknesses in the district will be analysed. The development of the district will be discussed. The threat posed by RSS and PFI will also be discussed,” he said.