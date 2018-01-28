PALAKKAD: The infant sold in Kunissery near Palakkad was traced by the police to Erode on Saturday.

Five persons were arrested in this connection including the mother, father and the grandmother. The arrested persons were Janardhanan, 33, son of Doraiswamy of Krishnapalayam in Erode, Sumathi, 26, daughter of Kalyana Sundram of Old Railway Station Road in Erode, the grandmother of the infant, Viji, 50, wife of Johnson of Kinattukadavu of Ottukal Mandapam, Pollachi, the father of the infant, Rajan, 32, son of Johnson, and mother Bindu, 30, of Kunissery.

They were remanded to custody by the Alathur court. Janardhanan and Rajan were moved to the Alathur sub jail and Sumathi, Viji and Bindu to the Palakkad sub jail. Cases have been registered against them for human trafficking and under the anti-child abuse law, said Alathur DySP P Shashikumar.

He said it will be investigated if there was a racket behind it. The baby girl was produced before the Child Welfare Committee and lodged at Ananda Bhavan.

The father, a native of Pollachi, his wife and her mother-in-law had sold the child to Janardhanan on December 29 for `1.5 lakh, the police said.The other three children of Rajan and Bindu, Sivakumar, 9, Krishnakumar, 8, and Dhanalakshmi, 5, were referred by the Child Welfare Committee to the Pezhunkara orphanage. The youngest of the children, three-year-old Manikantan was sent along with Velayudhan, the father of Bindu.

The woman had given birth to a fifth girl child at the Palakkad District Hospital on December 25. Since the family was very poor and unable to raise the children, it was on the compulsions of the mother-in-law, Viji, that the girl was sold.Bindu, who was discharged from the hospital, had gone to her in-laws place in Pollachi. But when she returned, the child was not there. The locals and caretakers at the Anganwadi did not believe the woman who said that she had given it to one of her relatives to look after. They informed the police.

Rajan and Bindu were living in a thatched shed attached to the house of the parents of Bindu in Kunissery. Bindu had told the police that her husband Rajan and his mother Viji had sold the child without her permission. Though the police arrived in Pollachi, both Rajan and Viji went absconding. Subsequently, they were arrested based on the tower locations of their mobile phones. The police then arrested Sumathi who had brokered the deal. They made Sumathi contact Janardhanan saying there was another child to be sold. Thus Janardhanan also landed in the net.