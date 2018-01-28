ALAPPUZHA: Seeking the state government’s intervention to end the ongoing strike at the KVM Hospital, Cherthala here, the nurses under the banner of United Nurses Association (UNA) will take out a protest march to the district collectorate on January 30. Similar marches will be taken out to the other district collectorates in the state on January 29, said UNA state general secretary Sujanapal Achuthan.

“The UNA has decided to launch day and night indefinite strike in front of the KVM Hospital from January 30. We have been invited for talks by the government on February 1. It will be attended by Labour Minister, Labour Commissioner and others. If our demands are not met, we will launch an indefinite hunger strike from February 2. As the next step, nurses will go on strike en masse, across all private sector hospitals in the state,” Sujanapal said.

The nursing staff have been staging an indefinite strike and dharna in front of the KVM Hospital for the past 160 days raising various demands, including reinstatement of sacked nurses. Two rounds of talks had taken place under the aegis of government authorities, but it failed. The KVM Hospital management, however, said the nurses under the UNA were engaged in spreading false news.