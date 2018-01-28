PALAKKAD: The “Pathasanchalanam” (route march) marked the second day of the three day state level shibiram organised by the RSS at the Vyasa Vidya Peetom in Kallekad on Saturday.The one kilometre route march began from the school premises and marched in the vicinity and returned. On the first day of the shibhiram on Friday, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat had unfurled the national tri colour flag and made a republic day speech which was attended by 7,000 delegates, students and teachers of the school apart from the public. He will be present till the end of the shibhiram at the school.

The government had issued a circular saying only a department or office head could hoist the Tricolour in schools, colleges and health institutions on Republic Day, after the Governor hoisted the national flag at 8.30 am. It had also said only the heads of the institutions could hoist the flag in government and aided schools.Moreover, it had said the national anthem be played when the flag was hoisted.On why this was not observed on Saturday, the RSS maintained the circular applied to only government and aided schools and not private-run institutions.

Bhagwat, who was here in connection with the three-day state-level RSS camp being organised at the school till January 28, arrived at the school at 9 am amid tight security. After he hoisted the flag, the national anthem was played. Unlike last year, Bhagwat chose to speak in Hindi rather than English.

“India’s cultures is a model to the world. If all individuals exercise their duties diligently, a strong nation can be built,” Bhagwat said.

He said though India was a land of many languages, religions and customs, only the country should be on the top of everyone’s minds. Everyone should follow the path of dharma,” he said.Present at the function were BJP state president Kummanam Rajasekharan, RSS and BJP leaders. A book written by RSS leader R Hari was released with Bhagwat handing over a copy to K K Mohammed, former director of the Archaeological Survey of India. The programme ended with a rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’ at 10 am.

During last year’s Independence Day celebration at the Karnaki Amman School, an aided institution here, the hoisting of the national flag by Bhagwat had triggered a controversy with the government initiating action against the principal of the school following a report the then District Collector. Last year, too, the government had issued a circular on August 14 saying only elected representatives and heads of institutions were eligible to hoist the flag. Moreover, ‘Vande Mataram’ was played instead of the national anthem in the ceremony at the school, a fact pointed out by then District Collector in her report.