THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two months after Transport Minister Thomas Chandy was forced to step down over land grab charges, the NCP is all set to regain its Cabinet berth. Setting the stage for the return of NCP leader A K Saseendran, who was forced to resign 10 months ago following the honey trap scandal, the Thiruvananthapuram Judicial First Class Magistrate Court on Saturday acquitted him in the case.

The court acquitted him of the sexual harassment charge, citing lack of evidence. It said there was no substantial evidence against him as the complainant had turned hostile.

The court also rejected another petition filed on Saturday with a request not to settle the case. The Magistrate Court pronounced the verdict after the complainant - who was working with a television channel - turned hostile last week. Refuting the earlier charges, the complainant changed her statement and deposed before the court that Saseendran had not harassed her through phone or directly. She added that Saseendran had not misbehaved with her after inviting her to his official residence.

When the P S Antony Commission gave a clean chit to Saseendran, the LDF had thought about reinstating him. However, it was decided that the move should happen only after the court case was over. Now, with the court acquitting him, there was no need for further delay, said a senior LDF leader. With the CPM and CPI district conferences currently on and the state conferences of both parties scheduled towards the end of February and the beginning of March, the NCP expects the swearing-in without much delay.