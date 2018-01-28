KOCHI: The ideal age for providing sex education to formative minds in the Indian context has always proved a dicey proposition. Nonetheless, the question has fuelled countless debates. Interestingly, several persons whom Express spoke to, voiced concern over ‘corrupting’ the innocence of children with ‘dirty’ deeds. Apparently, the ‘demystification’ should happen in the adults, first-up. The inability of grown-ups to see this as ‘a natural part of adulthood’ had all along stood as a major stumbling block in providing comprehensive sex education to children in the country. Ironically, it is this complete lack of awareness which is mainly to blame for incidents of child abuse, sexually transmitted infections(STI) and teenage pregnancies.

“ Age appropriate sex education is important. A prepubescent child can be taught about ‘good touch’ and ‘bad touch’. They instinctively flinch from the touches they are uncomfortable with. The children should be able to confide in an adult about such incidents. In majority of the cases, abuse occurs over a period of time. At first the child’s reaction is observed and if the child remains unaware or is scared the incident goes unreported. Hence, it is not a one-off thing,” said Shobha Koshy, Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson.

“ Children these days get information from multiple sources. They need not be right and may even impact a child negatively. So it is important the right information reaches them at the right age,” she says. The importance of providing formal sex education is underscored by the fact even in a highly literate state like Kerala, the percentage of women with awareness about safe sex and the methods to be employed for the same adds up to a mere 43.1 per cent in the rural areas and 50.8 per cent in the urban areas. Also, the POSCO cases had gone up from 1,583 in 2015 to 2,441 till November 2017. The number of POCSO cases could increase further if all the incidents had been reported.

According to psychiatrist Dr Elsie Oommen, “It is important kids are made aware of sexual behaviour, at least from teenage onwards. Basic sex education should be given before puberty. Most kids are unaware of the nuances of a touch and what includes the ‘private’ parts of their body”. “How can a child unaware of its own body be expected to identify abuse? Most of the children are in for a rude shock when they bleed for the first time after menarche (onset of menstruation). At pre-teen and teenage , children are curious to know about the ‘forbidden’. The more they become aware of the issue the better. In the cases we see, most of them are unaware of what has actually happened with them and are in shock of being violated in ways and places they do not understand,” she said.

The Centre’s decision to ban ads promoting and selling condoms from prime time TV - ‘since they are indecent especially for children and can create unhealthy practices’ among them’ has been the latest in the long list of actions where a natural instinct is being viewed as an abominable trait. Whose ‘innocence and virtue’ is protected by such an action is anybody’s guess.

What the psychiatrist says

It is important kids are made aware of sexual behaviour, at least from teenage

Basic sex education should be given before puberty

Most kids are unaware of the nuances of a touch and what includes the ‘private’ parts of their body