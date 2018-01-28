THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: People from all walks of society paid homage to Fathima Beevi - the mother of KPCC president M M Hassan - who passed away on Friday evening. Her mortal remains were interred at the Manacaud Valiya Palli kabaristan here on Saturday morning. She was 87.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan; MPs P K Kunhalikutty, M K Raghavan and K C Venugopal; CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran and his predecessor Pannian Raveendran; former KPCC chiefs Thennala Balakrishna Pillai and V M Sudheeran and former CM Oommen Chandy expressed their condolenceswere among those who offered their tributes.