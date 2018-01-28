KOCHI: The Ernakulam Special Cell of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has filed a chargesheet against former PWD secretary T O Sooraj in a disproportionate assets case before the Vigilance Court, Muvattupuzha. The Vigilance investigation has revealed Sooraj amassed wealth 314 per cent more than his known sources of income. The Special Cell had registered the case against Sooraj in 2014. “Our investigation has revealed Sooraj had disproportionate assets worth `11 crore, which is nearly 314 per cent more than his known sources of income. The wealth amassed between January 1, 2004, to October 31, 2014, was checked as part the investigation,” said a VACB officer.

Special Cell DySP P M Joseph Saju filed the chargesheet before the court. VACB obtained prosecution sanction from the Centre before doing so.Sooraj’s property assets have been temporarily attached following the directive from the court soon after the case was registered.On VACB’s request, the duration of temporary attachment was extended last year.The VACB had recorded the statement of more than 140 persons.

The agency also managed to recover crucial documents, including the bank account details and land transactions, made by Sooraj. It was found seven properties were registered in the name of Sooraj’s wife at Edappally, Edakochi, Vazhakkala, Elamkulam and Aluva, while three properties at Edappally and Peermade in Idukki were registered in the name of one of his sons.

As many as five properties were registered at Elamkulam, Aluva, Peermade and at Eranellur in Thrissur in the name of his daughter. Two properties were registered in the name of Sooraj’s another son.

Besides the disproportionate case, Sooraj also faces various corruption cases. The 58-year-old officer had started as a forest ranger and recruited to Revenue service as Deputy Collector. He was conferred with IAS in 1994.