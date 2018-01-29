KASARGOD: The state government and Plantation Corporation of Kerala should be held criminally responsible for spraying endosulfan on people for 20 years, and then denying them justice, said social activist Daya Bai.

“I am considering filing a public interest litigation against them in the Supreme Court. The writ will be on top of the contempt of court case the government is facing,” she said in Kasargod. The endosulfan victims had filed a contempt of court petition against the government for not complying with a January 2017 order of the Supreme Court to disburse Rs 5 lakh to all the victims of the toxic pesticide in three months.

Daya Bai said the government was ‘blind and deaf’ to the suffering of the endosulfan victims, and only the court can shake it. “Public protest is important to shake the consciousness of society. But this government is blind and deaf. Only the court can shake it,” she said.