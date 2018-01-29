THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With Europe holding the top slot in the list of high-potential markets for overall tourism growth, Kerala Tourism has activated a rigorous promotional campaign involving diverse products that have the capability to attract travellers from the European countries to the state.

In order to entice the European travellers, Kerala Tourism has planned to showcase diversified products across the European terrain through a Rs 7.5 crore campaign.

Under the promotional campaign in Europe 2017-18, Kerala Tourism has planned to utilise all forms of promotional tools under various categories, including television campaigns (`3.5 crore), Out of Home campaign (`2.5 crore), Consumer Travel Mart (`1 crore) and Kerala Blog Express (`50 lakh).

The second phase of the ambitious promotional campaign had commenced with the participation of Kerala Tourism in Vakantiebeurs, the tourism-leisure fair of The Netherlands, which would be followed by FITUR, the international tourism trade fair of Spain.

The German cities of Dusseldorf and Hamburg would be the venues for the first road shows in Phase II. Further, Kerala Tourism would participate in BIT, the international travel expo and road show at Milan in Italy from February 11 to 13. Besides, the Tourism Board would take part in ITB Berlin from March 7 to 11 followed by a road show at Marseille in France from March 13.

Kerala Tourism would promote unexplored and pristine destinations of North Kerala such as Bekal, Kannur, Malabar and Wayanad. A string of B2B Meets and Trade Fairs have also been planened to attract European vacationers to the state. The aim is to scale up the trade and tourism business of the state, while establishing new trade connections in the potential markets.

Through the promotional and marketing campaign, Kerala Tourism aims to double the foreign tourist arrivals and increase domestic tourist arrivals by 50 per cent, by 2021. This would require a year-on-year growth of 8.45 per cent for domestic tourists and 14.87 per cent for international tourists.

WOOING EUROPE

Television campaign Rs 3.5 cr

Out of Home campaign Rs 2.5 cr

Consumer Travel Mart Rs 1 cr

Kerala Blog Express Rs 50 l

Total cost Rs 7.5 cr