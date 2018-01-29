THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The NCP state unit is all set to formally push for AK Saseendran’s re-entry into the Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet after its meeting with the party central leadership on Monday.

State leaders, including president T P Peethambaran, have reached New Delhi for the consultation. It is learnt the NCP will formally request the CPM and LDF for Saseendran’s induction after the meeting.

The CPI had earlier stated it will not oppose Saseendran’s re-entry. The LDF will also meet to discuss the issue but none of the constituents would oppose the move. The swearing-in will be after the Assembly session.

Peethambaran told reporters in Delhi there were no differences of opinion in the party over the re-entry of Saseendran into the Pinarayi cabinet. “All leaders of the party, including ex-minister Thomas Chandy are favouring Saseendran’s re-entry. Now, we are waiting for the central leadership’s nod,” he told reporters in Delhi.

On the controversial invite to the Kerala Congress (B) leaders to the party, he said: “We will welcome all those coming to the party. But no one was invited to become a minister representing our party. In this case too, the central leadership should take the final call,” he said.Peethambaran said the organisational issues in the party will also be discussed in the meeting with the central leadership in New Delhi on Monday.