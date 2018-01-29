The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File | AFP)

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe related to an alleged forceful conversion of a woman from Ranni in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, and attempt to take her to Syria. The NIA filed the FIR in the case before NIA Judge at his residence on Sunday night.

According to an official, the FIR first registered by Ernakulam Rural Police has been re-registered.

The 25-year-old woman had approached the Kerala High Court last year seeking an NIA probe against her husband Mohammad Riyaz, a resident of Thalassery for attempting to take her to Syria from Saudi Arabia. She said that Riyaz had plans to ‘sell’ her to the Islamic State terrorists as a sex slave.

The woman claimed that she had met Riyaz while studying in Bengaluru in 2014 and was allegedly blackmailed by him later and alleged that her marriage was registered using forged documents.

Investigation by Kerala Police revealed that it was an organised network which executed the conversion of the woman. Of the ten accused named in the FIR, two were arrested by the officials.

Riyas presently lives in Saudi Arabia with his mother.

NIA had expressed its willingness to take over the probe after the petition came into the consideration of Kerala High Court last month.