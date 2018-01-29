What a match! No, not the one in the Wanderers ‘pacebowl’, grabbed by Captain Kohli and his boys to save the nation’s pride. We are talking about the performance by Captain Pinarayi’s ‘blue-eyed boy’ who is all set to return to the crease, with the verdict of the third umpire going in his favour. The decision was pending for long. And when the umpire had seen enough replays from all possible angles, the verdict went in the batsman’s favour.

All the fuss has gone in vain. All the field settings, all the tactics, all the insinuations of juicy conversations, sleaze tape, allegations of molestation… all went up in smoke. Nothing stuck. The batsman is being ruled one of the finest and cleanest the team has ever seen!

But the Opposition isn’t happy. They are still grumbling — that the ‘not out’ verdict is just technical. The batsman has only been given the benefit of doubt. There is still no proof of his complete innocence. The haste with which the leadership is plotting the minister’s return is proof of the new low in propriety and moral standards of the Left … Those in the know are roaring with laughter at these tickling arguments. Morals, propriety…? Look who is talking!

Meanwhile, the bowling team is a worried lot. Their hopes of getting the batsman out ‘hit-wicket’ or at least ‘obstructing the fielder’ (since ‘handled the ball’ was not applicable according to amended ICC rules) were on the ropes.

The latest apprehension is whether the bowler, who dared to appeal, is in the line of fire. Is it the turn of the bowler to be referred to the match referee for breach of discipline and face a ban or fine or both?!!!

Would the match referee also reveal the expenses incurred by the judicial commission and the cost of the upcoming swearing-in ceremony to bring the smart boy back?

Talk of Ease of Doing Business, And they want to know the source!

Isn’t this the depth of cynicism? The CPM top honcho’s son came up with nothing less than a clean chit from the Dubai Police. Top CPM leaders, including the Chief Minister, explained the boy has been doing business abroad for more than 15 years.

But CPM baiters are not happy. Now they want to know what business he was doing! How could a CPM leader’s son do big business? How can he wish for and afford a luxury car? What are the sources of his income and investment? Why is he getting into shady financial dealings? Aren’t the leader and his son bound by the dictums of the Kolkata Plenum? Or are these sermons only for the consumption of the common cadre?

Some even want the Enforcement Directorate to probe the deals — as if their hands are not full!

The media were smacking their lips and waiting — to deliver the sob stories of duped businessmen and analyses that the CPM is on the back foot and it was none other than a wounded top leader of the party who leaked the complaint to the media in an attempted revenge for defeating his tactical line in the Central Committee!

Phew… And they want the state to be on top in the Ease of Doing business index!