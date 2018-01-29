THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday renewed the call for a thorough probe into the allegations levelled against Binoy Kodiyeri, son of CPM state chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. He said the CPM cannot afford to brush things under the carpet.

Chennithala said Binoy was allegedly involved in some murky financial dealings in a foreign country when Kodiyeri Balakrishnan had been serving as the Home and Tourism Minister in the then VS Achuthanandan-led LDF Government. “In this situation, there is need for a thorough investigation into the issue,” he said.

According to Chennithala, the people have the right to know the source of Binoy’s income which enabled him to dabble in multi-crore transactions. Besides, serious charges of financial fraud had been levelled against Sreejith, son of CPM’s Chavara MLA Vijayan Pillai. However, the CPM had remained tight-lipped on the issue.

‘The CPM should respond to the issue. It has emerged Sreejith was even sentenced in Dubai in connection with a fraud case,’’ he said.He said there need not be any ambiguity on the CPM politburo having received a complaint.

Kummanam questions PCC’s authenticity

BJP state chief Kummanam Rajasekharan questioned the authenticity of the Dubai Police clearance certificate to Binoy Kodiyeri. He urged CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishan to reveal Binoy’s source of income for running the said business