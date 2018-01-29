KOCHI: Tension prevailed at the Subodhana Regional Pastoral Centre under the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese for a few hours on Sunday after a section of the believers supporting Cardinal Mar George Alencherry disrupted the meeting held by those opposed to the controversial sale of prime real estate belonging to the Archdiocese.

A section under the ‘Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency’ convened the meeting alleging the financial base of the Church was shattered after the irregularities pertaining to the multi-crore land deal had come out . In its wake, the Archdiocese had lost its morality and transparency, they said.

As the meeting proceeded, a rival group barged into the hall saying the anti-Church meetings cannot be allowed to take place in an establishment run by the Archdiocese. Following this, a minor scuffle occurred between both the groups. The section supporting Mar Alencherry burnt copies of Sathyadeepam magazine, the official publication of the Church, alleging it carried an article against the Cardinal. Meanwhile, a team led by Angamaly SI P J Noble reached the spot and dispersed the two groups. However, no case was registered in this regard.

“No case has been registered in connection with the incident,” officers said. Meanwhile, Syro-Malabar Church spokesperson Jimmy Poochakkatt said the Archdiocese had no knowledge about the meeting held at Subodhana Centre.