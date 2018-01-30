KOCHI: The Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Monday issued summons to two auxiliary bishops and three others asking them to appear before it on January 31 and record their statements in the alleged land deal row involving the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese. The court has issued summons to Archdiocese of Ernakulam-Angamaly Syro-Malabar Church, Auxiliary Bishop Mar Sebastian Adayanthrath, Auxiliary Bishop Jose Puthanveettil, Presbyteral Council secretary of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese Fr Kuriakose Mundadan, Fr Augustine Vattoli and Fr Joseph Parekkattil, whose names figure in the witness list.

The court’s directive came while considering the petition by Paulachan Puthupaara, president of the Catholic Association for Justice and vice-chairman of Joint Christian Council, seeking registration of an FIR against church heads, including Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church Cardinal Mar George Alencherry.

The petition also sought a directive to the Central Police CI under Code of Criminal Procedure Section 156 (3) to register a case against Cardinal Alencherry, Fr Joshy Puthuva and Vicar General Msgr Sebastian Vadakkumpadan under relevant sections of IPC.“The incidents are serious and a violation of various Indian Penal Code Sections. Hence, the case should not be ignored citing it to be of a civil nature,” the petition said.