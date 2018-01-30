THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hasan Ismail Abdullah Al Marzooqi, the owner of JAAS Tourism LLC Dubai, who has raised a complaint against Binoy Kodiyeri, son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, is likely to meet the media here next Monday. A press meet has been booked on behalf of him at the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club by his Indian advocate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now