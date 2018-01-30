Binoy Kodiyeri row: JAAS Tourism owner may meet media in Thiruvananthapuram
By Express News Service | Published: 30th January 2018 01:37 AM |
Last Updated: 30th January 2018 03:47 AM
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hasan Ismail Abdullah Al Marzooqi, the owner of JAAS Tourism LLC Dubai, who has raised a complaint against Binoy Kodiyeri, son of CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, is likely to meet the media here next Monday. A press meet has been booked on behalf of him at the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club by his Indian advocate.