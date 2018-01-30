Actor Mohanlal and athlete P T Usha with Governor P Sathasivam at the function to confer DLitt held on the Calicut University campus on Monday. Education Minister C Raveendranath looks on

MALAPPURAM: The Calicut University on Monday conferred DLitt degree on champion athlete P T Usha and actor Mohanlal at a function held on the varsity campus. Governor P Sathasivam, who is also the chancellor of the university, conferred the honorary degree on the duo.“The university, by awarding D Litt and honouring their achievement, has proved its commitment.

The duo have won admiration by attaining success through dedication. They should be role models for the coming generations,” he said.According to Sathasivam, universities are obliged to felicitate persons worthy of emulation thereby further enhancing the academic community’s worth.

University pro-chancellor and Education Minister C Raveendranath was also present. Calicut University vice-chancellor K Mohammed Basheer said the university was proud to felicitate the duo in its golden jubilee year. Replying to the felicitation, Mohanlal said his success as an actor is also the success of those who created his characters. P T Usha said by conferring D Litt, the varsity has become a cherished memory. Pro vice chancellor P Mohan and registrar T A Abdul Majeed were also present.