KOCHI: James E J, a coconut farmer at Chakkittapara in Kozhikode district, also said the shortage of coconuts has benefitted the farmers. “We’re getting around `45 per kg. However, the drop in production and shortage of climbers continue to bother farmers. Some people are using tree-climbing machines nowadays,” he said.

Hotel owners, however, are feeling the heat.“The price of coconut has been going up for a while now. Coconut and coconut oil are must ingredients for all our dishes and we, hotel owners, have been hit hard by the increase in price,” said B Sunesh, a hotel owner.

Sumangala, a homemaker in Thripunithura, said, “Two years ago a piece of coconut was available for `10. Now a single piece costs `30. The price of coconut oil has also gone up from `100 to `260 per litre. This has badly affected our family budget as only one person is earning.”