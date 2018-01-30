THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP national executive member V Muralidharan said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPM central leadership were maintaining a mysterious silence over the financial fraud related to CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Binoy Kodiyeri.

Inaugurating the Yuvamorcha march demanding a probe into the benami assets of Kodiyeri’s children, Muralidharan said the CPM had not officially responded to the row over the financial fraud.

“A party which reacts to even international issues on a daily basis has not been responded to the financial fraud involving the party state secretary’s son. Instead, it is trying to divert attention. The people of the state are curious to know about the official stand of the CPM on the issue,” he said.

He asked why the CPM and Kodiyeri’s son were not moving the court to file a defamation case against the media which published the news if the allegations raised against Binoy were baseless. He pointed out there was a mystery behind the issuance of a clean certificate to Binoy by the Dubai police and Dubai court.

He pointed out that Politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai had stated the claim by both Binoy and the businessman could not be believed.“S Ramachandran Pillai’s stance implies there are CPM leaders who have received the details of the financial fraud. The CPM should clarify whether it was standing with the fraudsters,” he said.