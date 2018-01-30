THRISSUR: Hundreds of people paid their last respects to Ottanthullal exponent Kalamandalam Geethanandan at the Kalamandalam and at his house at Cheruthuruthy, on Monday. His mortal remains were kept from 11 am at the Kalamandalam for the public to pay homage. Later in the afternoon, the body was taken to his house and cremated. Geethanandan, 58, had collapsed and died during a performance at the Avittathur Mahavishnu temple, Irinjalakkuda, at 8 pm on Sunday.

He had served for over 25 years at the Kalamandalam as a faculty and as head of the Ottanthullal Department. He was a recipient of several awards, including the Kalanidhi award. He was honoured with the award for excellence by the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi and the Kerala Kalamandalam.Mourning the death, Industries Minister A C Moideen said it is a huge loss to the art of Ottanthullal.

Sangeetha Nataka Akademi secretary Radhakrishnan Nair said the artist had underwent angioplasty two years ago. However, he continued to perform on stage. “Whenever I met him, he said he was totally fit and wanted to continue performance. It only showed his ardent love for the art and his will power to continue,” he said. He had an ardent interest in music and a deep understanding of music and rhythm.

His death is a great loss to the art, Nair said.