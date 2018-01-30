THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) is encouraging startup ideas from colleges for its tenth Idea Fest coming up in the first week of April. The shortlisted innovators will have to present their ideas to a panel of experts. Innovators recommended by the selection panels will be provided an innovation grant depending on the stage of their idea or product.

At an idea stage, the innovators will be provided up to `2 lakh for building the prototype. Startups, which have already developed their prototypes, will be given up to `7 lakh for launching their product and the startups in the early revenue stage will be given up to `12 lakh for scaling up their venture. KSUM has selected 65 ideas so far for innovation grant support through the past eight Idea Days. The ninth Idea Day will be held at IIM Kozhikode on February 5. For registration, visit: https://startupmission.kerala.gov.in/pages/ideaday