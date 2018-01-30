THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPI-M state Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Tuesday brushed aside fraud allegations against his son, even as the opposition has alleged that the ruling Left was trying to hush up the matter.

Addressing reporters at Thrissur, Balakrishnan said: "This issue has occurred in Dubai and before us here (in Kerala) there are no issues.

"I do not know why the Arab person is travelling here on this issue, It's better for him to tackle this in his country. Moreover Binoy is in Dubai. No one has met me on this issue," said Balakrishnan, and added that it's not correct to use the party forum to discuss the issue.

"You felt that this issue is going to be a big issue. Don't worry, everything is fine," added the top CPI-M leader.

Meanwhile, state BJP general secretary K. Surendran pointed out that hectic damage control operations are currently going on to settle the issue of Rs 13 crore alleged fraud committed by Binoy Balakrishnan, the elder son of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, with a Dubai-based company.

A three-page letter, dated January 5, from H.I.A.Al Marzooqi, sponsor of the Dubai company which was made available to the media states that he has started legal procedures against Binoy for the alleged fraud.

"The UAE national and his counsel was in Alappuzha for the past two days as two legislators and a few top CPI-M leaders are engaged in hectic parleys to settle the issue," said Surendran.

The issue had surfaced in the state assembly last week with the Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala taking the case up, which led to angry exchanges between the treasury and opposition benches, forcing the opposition to walk out.

On Tuesday, former Congress state Minister K.C. Joseph raised the issue with the Speaker, pointing out that the video of the Kerala Assembly proceedings of January 25 does not contain the issue of Binoy that was raised by Chennithala in the House.

Replying, Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan said that after Chennithala raised the issue a few members had complained that some statements of his needed to be expunged.

"According to the general norm, when a complaint is raised it has to be looked into and once that is done it will be put up," said Sreeramakrishnan.

Meanwhile, eyebrows have been raised after Ram Kishor Singh Yadav, the counsel of Al Marzooqi, has booked the Trivandrum Press Club hall here to hold a press meet on February 5 to "explain the real facts" and share documents related to the controversial case in UAE involving Kerala persons.

Yadav is the additional advocate general of Uttar Pradesh.

A senior Congress leader on condition of anonymity told IANS that what's happening now is that a "settlement" is going on and if not why should someone book a press meet one week in advance and let that be known to the world.

The image of the CPI-M in general and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan in particular has taken a severe beating over the issue, especially as the CPI-M state secretary is all set to seek another three-year term in office. The issue also comes ahead of the assembly by-election at Chengannur, following the death of its legislator K.K. Ramachandran Nair early this month.