THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Social Security Mission under the Department of Social Justice will bear the treatment expenses of 13-year-old Arya, of Azhikode, in Kannur, who is suffering from a rare disease, Social Justice Minister K K Shylaja has said.

The government will discuss with doctors of Amrita Hospital and decide on the further treatment. The minister said she would try to visit the girl in Ernakulam and urged the public to generously contribute towards her treatment expenses.It was a year ago that Arya’s skin began to break and bleed after she fell unconscious in school.

She was first taken to Regional Cancer Centre and then to Vellore Medical College. However, her family was struggling to bear her treatment expense. The minister’s intervention came in the wake of media reports about the girl’s plight.