THRISSUR: United Nurses Association (UNA) national president Jasminsha said on Monday that if any attempt is made to dismantle the protest shed set up in front of KVM Hospital in Cherthala - where nursing staff have been staging an indefinite strike and dharna for the past six months - more such sheds will come up across Kerala.

Jasminsha was speaking at the inauguration of a protest march taken towards the Thrissur District Collectorate, demanding the reopening of CCMK Hospital in Chalakudy, an end to the culture of employing nurses as trainees, a stop to “revengeful action against nurses” and the implementation of wage revision at all hospitals.

Marches were organised simultaneously in all districts.

Egged on by the hospital owners, public works department officers are planning to remove the protest shed in front of KVM Hospital, alleged Jasminsha. It is surprising that those who make a hue and cry about communicable diseases when nurses stage a protest remain silent when doctors go on strike, he said.

Even though the government had decided to revise the salaries of nurses, it is yet to be implemented, he added.

UNA district president Deyfin Davis presided over the event, while all-India treasurer Aneesh Mathew, state treasurer Bibin N Paul, joint secretary Rashmi Parmeswaran, secretariat members Nithinmon Sunny, Tintu Thomas and district secretary Sudeep Dileep spoke.