THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The NCP will demand the ruling LDF to reinduct AK Saseendran, who has been acquitted in the sensational honey trap case, to the state cabinet on Tuesday. The party national leadership on Monday officially decided to propose the Elathur MLA as its ministerial candidate.The NCP leadership meet chaired by national president Sharad Pawar, and attended by state president T P Peethambaran and Saseendran in New Delhi on Monday, officially decided to propose the latter’s name.

The decision was announced by senior leader Praful Patel. Former minister and the party’s second MLA, Thomas Chandy, did not attend the meeting.

The party will submit a letter to the LDF on Tuesday.

The NCP is of the view that Saseendran should be back in the state Cabinet as soon as possible as there are no legal impediments. The leadership hopes to have Saseendran back in the Cabinet during the ongoing Assembly session.“It was a unanimous decision to propose Saseendran as the NCP minister. There are no differences of opinion within the party on this matter. The NCP will officially communicate its decision to the Left leadership and the Chief Minister on Tuesday. Further decisions on swearing in will be taken by the CM,” Peethambaran said.

Saseendran had quit as transport minister in March 2017 after a TV news channel aired an audio clip in which he purportedly talks to a woman in sexually explicit tones.The government appointed a judicial commission to probe the case. After the commission gave Saseendran a clean chit, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had indicated that he may return to the state Cabinet. However, the CPM decided to wait until the court issued a verdict. With the court acquitting Saseendran last Saturday, the decks have been cleared for his re-entry into the Cabinet.