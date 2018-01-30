KOLLAM: At least nine persons, all of them construction workers, were injured when an under-construction stage at the Puttingal temple near Paravur here collapsed on Monday. Unscientific construction is believed to have triggered the accident, according to the Fire Force and the police.Bhadran, 58, of Kanjiramvila, Kalakkode; Suresh, 48, of Puthenkulam; Kuttappan, 55, of Paravur (who have been admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram MCH); Ganesh, 49, of Perumkulam; Baburajan Pillai, 61, of GG Sadanam, Edayadi (who were admitted to Parippally MCH) and Sajeev, 39, ‘Kadayil’, Oonninmoodu; Raju, 52, of Puthenkulam; Raju, 55, Murukalayam, Poothakkulam and an Assam native Vikas, 18, residing at Chathannoor are the injured. Four of the injured were admitted to the Nedumkolam Taluk Hospital.

“We believe the incident might have occurred around 3 pm. We received the alert around 3.10 pm. The stage which is 55 feet long and 17 feet high collapsed completely. It seems the absence of sufficient beams and pillars to support the structure resulted in the accident,” said Venugopal, Assistant Station Officer, Paravur Fire Station. According to the Paravur police, it has registered a suo motu case in the incident and further action will be initiated after examining the spot with the help of experts from the PWD’s Engineering Division.

“We had registered a case against the contractor under IPC Sections 337 (for causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (for causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others),” said R Biju, Paravur SI.

According to the people, a total of 23 workers were there at the site of the tragedy in the morning. A bigger tragedy was averted since several of them had left as work on the stage was nearly completed. The local residents along with police and fire fighters rescued the workers trapped under the debris of the collapsed structure. District Collector S Karthikeyan visited the site and provide necessary instructions.

The Puttingal temple was the site of a horrific fireworks disaster in April 2016 which claimed 107 lives and left scores of people injured, some of them with life changing injuries.