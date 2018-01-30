ALAPPUZHA: The Saraswati pooja by North Indian students and distribution of meat cutlets at a seminar on the campus of Cochin University College of Engineering, Pulinkunnu, have kicked up a row. A group of students launched a protest and boycotted classes demanding action against the college principal on Monday.

Students hailing from North India had accused the college authorities of serving beef cutlet along with tea at a seminar held last week. According to the students, they were served ‘beef cutlet’ claiming the snack was vegetarian. The ‘beef cutlets’ were allegedly served at the end of a programme on digital banking held at the college on January 25.

Earlier, the students had organised a Saraswati pooja in the college on January 22. It had led to a rift between the college authorities and the students. The students alleged the principal made a deliberate attempt to hurt their religious sentiments. The students have approached District Collector T V Anupama demanding action against principal Sunil Kumar N.

Meanwhile Sunil Kumar said the controversy was a deliberate attempt to defame the college. “The programme on digital banking was organised by a forum of retired bank employees. After inaugurating the function, I left the venue. The refreshments were brought from outside by the organisers and distributed at the end of the programme. The college authorities had nothing to do with it. An 11-member committee was constituted to hold talks with the protesting students and settle the issues in an amicable manner,” the principal said.