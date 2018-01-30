KOCHI: The highest sex ratio at birth - 1047 females per 1000 males - is one area which has made Kerala proud. The Economic Survey 2017-18, released on Monday, acknowledges the state does not practise sex-selective abortions, but its indication of “some son preference” should leave a dent on that image.

The survey reached the conclusion after looking at the sex ratio of the last child (SRLC) indicator.

While active sex selection via foetal abortions is widely prevalent in India, son preference can also manifest itself in a subtler form. Parents may choose to keep having children until they get the desired number of sons. This is called son ‘meta’ preference. A son ‘meta’ preference - even though it does not lead to sex-selective abortion - may nevertheless be detrimental to female children because it may lead to fewer resources devoted to them, the survey said.

“Kerala does not seem to practise sex-selective abortions (since their sex ratios at birth are close to the biological benchmark) but indicates some son ‘meta’ preference (skewed SRLC). Punjab and Haryana, on the other hand, exhibit extremely high son preference and meta preference - the overall sex ratios are significantly above the biological benchmark, and the sex ratio of the last child is heavily male-skewed, implying parents are unlikely to stop after having a daughter,” the survey said.

A preference for sons will manifest itself in the SRLC being heavily skewed in favour of boys. On the other hand, an SRLC of close to 1.05:1 would imply that parents’ decisions to continue having children is uncorrelated with previous birth being a son or a daughter.

“Families continue to have children until they get the desired number of sons. This kind of fertility stopping rule will lead to skewed sex ratios but in different directions: Skewed in favour of males if it’s the last child, but in favour of females if it’s not. Where there is no such fertility stopping rule, the sex ratio will be 1.05 regardless of whether the child is the last one or not,” the survey said.