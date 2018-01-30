KOCHI: Repeated arrests of passengers attempting to smuggle gold into the state via airports has not bore fruit, it seems. For in yet another instance, Customs officers made three back-to-back seizures of a total of 818 g crude gold ornaments from three passengers at Thiruvananthapuram. Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar said officers of Air Intelligence Unit, Air Customs, seized two crude gold chains weighing 500 g worth `15.42 lakh from a Tamil Nadu native Syed Rabiya at the Thiruvananthapuram airport.

In the second instance, officers intercepted a Sri Lanka native Zianie Syed Mohamed and seized a crude gold chain and two crude gold anklets coated in silver, weighing a total 159 g. In the third incident, too, the same amount of gold modelled in the same way was seized. The statements of the offenders were recorded and separate cases were registered, said a release.

The Cochin Customs Air Intelligence Unit also seized 1.07 g of gold in three different cases at the Cochin International Airport the other day. In the first case, 251.5 g of gold, comprising two gold bars of 100 g each and a cut piece of 51.5 g, was seized from a Kozhikode native who arrived from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The contraband was concealed in the passenger's rectum.

Four gold bars weighing 466.500 g were seized from a Kozhikode native who arrived from Sharjah.

The mercury-coated gold bars were concealed in an LED solar headlight and LED rechargeable energy saving lamp. Officers also seized 349.5 g from a Kozhikode native who arrived at the airport from Dubai.

The contraband was concealed between tuna meat cans.