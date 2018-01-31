THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Crossing a bridge may not be the safest enterprise in Kerala right now. There are more than 300 bridges in the state that are not exactly in the ‘pink of health’, the Assembly was told on Tuesday. Public Works Minister Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran informed the Assembly that 162 bridges in the state were in need of reconstruction, while 208 needed either reconstruction or heavy maintenance.

In addition, 1,473 other bridges required ordinary repairs, he said in reply to questions in the Assembly.

All of the bridges that have been deemed unsafe are more than 25 years old, the minister said.The public works department has initiated measures for conducting a comprehensive investigation and preparing detailed project reports for reconstructing the bridges that have been declared unsafe, he said.

To another question, the minister said the works department was short of 500 assistant engineers and 500 overseers. The department planned to hire manpower either through employment agencies or the contract system to address the shortage in the short term, he said.

Vigilance cases against 764 employees

Vigilance cases have been registered against 764 government employees after the LDF came to power in May 2016. As many as 111 government employees are facing the vigilance music in Palakkad, while cases have been registered against 106 officers in Thiruvananthapuram, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a written reply.

Govt employees donate Rs 36.78 cr to Ockhi fund

Up until January 23, government employees have contributed a total of Rs 36.78 crore to the Ockhi distress relief fund of the state government, Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan told the Assembly. The total contribution received so far is Rs 98.93 crore, he said.

