THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ‘academic masterplan’ for schools, a child-centric initiative for raising the academic standards of schools in the state, will be released on February 12. Replying to questions in the Assembly on Tuesday, Education Minister C Raveendranath said the masterplan is a comprehensive evaluation process designed to assess the academic potential of each student. The ultimate aim, he said, was to raise the academic standards of Kerala schools to international levels.

‘’The academic masterplan is ready for classes up to Class XII. We plan to release it in all 14,000 schools in the state on February 12. From a teacher-oriented education system we are moving to a child-centric system,’’ he said. Alongside the academic masterplan, the Education Department has also initiated a process for designing infrastructure masterplans for each school, he said. In a bid to raise the academic standards in the higher education sector, the government has asked engineering colleges, arts and science colleges and universities to prepare academic masterplans, the minister said to questions on the pathetic academic performance of self-financing engineering colleges in the state. Around 20,000 seats in engineering colleges in the state colleges were lying vacant.

The government was studying the recommendations of the Justice K Dineshan Commission assigned to study the problems plaguing self-financing colleges and would take appropriate action, the minister said. Steps were also being taken to democratise the functioning of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University. Orders have been issued for restructuring the board of governors, senate and academic committees, he said.

On whether the government would close down sub-standard engineering colleges, the minister said an attempt would first be made to improve their academic standards. Classes VIII to XII of schools in the state would go hi-tech by June 1, Raveendranath said. The process of transforming 45,000 classrooms into hi-tech ones was kicked off on January 22, he said in the House.

Oppn raises ‘disappearance’ of references about Binoy

T’Puram : The Opposition on Tuesday raised in the Assembly the ‘disappearance’ of the remarks made by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on the fraud allegations against Binoy Kodieryi, from the Assembly records. K C Joseph of the Congress asked Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan why Chennithala’s references about CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son were not found in the ‘video on demand’ section in the Assembly website. The Speaker clarified that a few members had objected to the references and had submitted written representations that the objectionable remarks be expunged from the records. Since the members’ complaints were being examined, the corresponding videos have been put on hold for the time being, the Speaker said.

Govt to consider unifying HS, HSS administrations

T’Puram: The government will seriously consider unifying the administrations of high schools and higher secondary schools, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday. ‘’There is a demand to unify the administrations. Now there are two separate administrations for high school and HSS. There are differing opinions on the matter. The government will seriously consider it,’’ he said. The CM clarified the stand after several MLAs pointed out that there was a marked lack of cooperation between the HS and HSS units of the same schools.

‘Accident death numbers alarming’

T’Puram: ad accidents had come down marginally, the number was still alarming, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the Assembly. He was replying to a calling attention motion by Roji M John on the need to take stringent action to control vehicle accidents in the state. The Chief Minister said the number of road accidents which stood at 39,420 in 2016 came down to 38,486 in 2017.