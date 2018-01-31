THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Assembly on Tuesday congratulated High Court advocate Ranjini and her daughter whose spirited appeals to passersby helped save the life of a man who lay injured and unattended on the road after falling from the fourth floor of a building in Kochi. “The Assembly congratulates Advocate Ranjini and her daughter who acted in an exemplary manner before an inhuman crowd,” Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan said.

The Speaker’s reference came after Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala opined that the House should appreciate the advocate’s act of benevolence. Chief Minister Pinrayi Vijayan soon pointed out that he too had appreciated the action of the advocate and wondered why Chennithala chose to ignore it. The Congress leader soon acknowledged that he had read the Chief Minister’s remarks on the incident on Facebook and clarified that his intention was not to belittle him.

The matter was raised in the House through a submission by Ernakulam MLA Hibi Eden, who demanded that the treatment expenses of the accident victim be borne by the government. Replying to the submission, the Chief Minister said that laws, which protect people who rush accident victims to hospital, were already in place. He urged the people of the state to uphold high human values by saving the lives of accident victims in a timely manner.